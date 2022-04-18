Hospital in B.C.'s Interior dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

A hospital in B.C.'s Interior is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

According to a list on the health authority's website, an outbreak was declared nearly a week ago at the Kelowna General Hospital.

Interior Health said the outbreak was in the facility's rehab unit. CTV News has reached out for more information, including how many patients have been infected and whether any other areas of the hospital are impacted.

Two hospitals in the Fraser Health Authority have recorded COVID outbreaks this month: Burnaby and Eagle Ridge.

In the Island Health area, the Cowichan District Hospital was also dealing with an outbreak this morning in its 3W unit. The extended care unit of Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island declared a COVID outbreak last week.