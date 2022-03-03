Hospital director seeking longer leaves from custody for B.C. father who killed 3 children in 2008

The B.C. Review Board is being asked to consider the possibility of longer leaves from hospital for a man found not criminally responsible of killing his three children in 2008.

The annual hearing for Allan Schoenborn heard the director of the Coquitlam Forensic Psychiatric Hospital is asking for the discretion to be able to grant him leaves of up to 28 days.

The Crown is opposed to the suggested change, saying its position is Schoenborn still poses a significant threat.

The board heard Schoenborn has had 11 unescorted day absences in recent months, including trips to the mall and a park, along with attending a program in Surrey for developing occupational skills.

Hospital staff told the board the outings went “well.”

Schoenborn also had a number of outings with his mother, including going to restaurants and going shopping.

He was first granted access to unescorted absences at the hospital director’s discretion in 2020.

Schoenborn’s ex-wife and the children’s mother, Darcie Clarke, passed away in 2019.

The board heard Clarke’s brother said their family continues to experience the emotional impact, and noted his niece, Kaitlynne, would have had her 24th birthday on Friday. She was 10 when she was killed in Merritt, B.C.

Her brother Max was eight, and her youngest brother, Cordon, was five.

The review board hearing was held virtually over a video call. It’s unclear when a decision may be issued.

This is a developing story. More to come.