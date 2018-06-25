

CTV Vancouver





A horse had to be euthanized after being struck by a vehicle in Maple Ridge, B.C. Friday afternoon.

Mounties said the horse had escaped a holding area and ran out into oncoming traffic on 123 Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. It was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The driver pulled over and called police.

A passerby attempted to comfort the horse, which had made its way into a ditch, but the injured animal moved and the woman ended up pinned underneath it.

A nearby vet was called and it was determined that the horse had to be put down.

The woman who'd been pinned under the horse was hurt, so she was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.