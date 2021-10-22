Horse shot in Salmon Arm; RCMP investigating death

VANCOUVER -

Mounties in the Salmon Arm, B.C., area are investigating the strange death of a horse.

Earlier this month, officers with the RCMP detachment were called to a property on Grandview Bench Road. It was reported that a horse was dead after being shot.

In a news release issued Thursday, 12 days after the shooting, Mounties said they're looking to speak to anyone who was in the area on Oct. 8 or Oct. 9 to contact Staff-Sgt. Scott West.

The RCMP and BC SPCA are working together on the case.

No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.