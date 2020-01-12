VANCOUVER -- A horse is dead and its rider in hospital after the pair were struck by a train near Kamloops Sunday morning.

In a release, Kamloops RCMP said the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the small community of Rayleigh, north of the city along Highway 5.

Police received a call that a Canadian National Railways train had struck a horse and rider near Devick Road.

The horse died at the scene and its rider "was taken to a local medical facility to be examined," police said. They did not provide the condition of the rider.

Both rail and highway traffic were stopped while officers investigated and the horse was removed, police said.