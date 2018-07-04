

Drivers in British Columbia are once again facing near record-level prices at the pumps, but Premier John Horgan says the province's gas taxes aren't to blame.

"Gas prices went up nine cents (in Victoria) overnight. When you see that type of an increase in the price of a litre of gasoline, it's not about taxation," he said. "I know that there are those that would like to make that the argument, but clearly, there's not a connection between the commodity price of a barrel of oil and the price at the pumps."

In addition to private sector profits, Horgan also cited a supply shortage for the uptick, saying he has brought both issues up with the federal government.

The premier was fielding criticism Wednesday after his government approved a 1.5-cent-per-litre gas tax increase in Metro Vancouver to help fund badly needed transit projects, including the Surrey LRT and an extended Millennium Line.

Horgan, however, says he has nothing to apologize for, adding that it's up to the municipalities involved to decide whether they use the tax or not.

"The mayors said they couldn't close the gap they needed to," Horgan said. "They asked us for a tool. We gave them a tool."

If approved, the new taxes wouldn't take effect until next year. The increase would cost the average household about $22 a year.

Those across the aisle, however, insist the government should lower or cap gas taxes and explore other sources of funding.

"We have to look at different ways to fund transit like they do in Hong Kong where they build a great big development at the end of the line and say the developers can pay for the expansion," Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson told CTV News.

"We've got to look at different ways of financing transit other than gouging people at the gas pumps."

In Ontario, newly-elected Premier Doug Ford is moving to abandon the province's commitment to greenhouse gas reduction through the cap-and-trade system in order to make good on a Tory campaign pledge to lower prices at the pumps.

But it appears nothing of the sort is likely to happen on the West Coast under the NDP.

Dan McTeague, an analyst with GasBuddy.com, said he doesn't expect gas prices to come down in any significant way in B.C., citing an ongoing supply shortage and increased demand in the Pacific Northwest.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan