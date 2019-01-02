

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - The date of Jan. 30th has been set for a byelection to replace the member from Nanaimo, B.C., with the potential to upset the balance of power in the provincial legislature.

Five-term New Democrat MLA Leonard Krog resigned in November after he was elected mayor of Nanaimo.

The results of the byelection are key because Krog's resignation gives the New Democrats just 40 seats in the house, while the Liberals have 42 and there is one Independent.

The NDP has been governing with the support of the three Green party members in the legislature.

Premier John Horgan has said the byelection would be called before his government presents its budget in February.

NDP member of Parliament Sheila Malcolmson will represent the New Democrats, while retired teacher Michele Ney is running for the Greens, and local businessman Tony Harris has the Liberal nomination.