Premier John Horgan says he's "confident that a peaceful resolution can be found" to a standoff between the RCMP and a group of anti-LNG protesters in northern B.C who are trying to block access to a planned pipeline that would run through their territory.

"It is my hope and expectation that everyone is focused on working towards a peaceful resolution to the impasse," Horgan told reporters Wednesday.

The premier's remarks come just days after Mounties arrested 14 people at a roadblock set up by members of the Gidimt'en clan of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation near Houston, B.C.

Mounties arrived at the site Monday to enforce and injunction that was granted last month to prevent protesters from blocking access to TransCanada's planned Coastal GasLink project, a 670-kilometre pipeline that would connect to LNG Canada's $40 billion natural gas operation in Kitimat.

Despite what appeared to be a subdued start to officers' interaction with protesters, the force announced that more than a dozen people had been arrested by 6:45 p.m. that evening.

Horgan said enforcing the injunction is an "operational issue for the RCMP," but said his government is satisfied that LNG Canada has met the obligations set out by the province.

"This pipeline represents great opportunity for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples alike, but it also recognizes and highlights the challenges of reconciliation," he said. "There's no quick fix to resolving issues that go back to 1876 and beyond."

News of the arrest sparked mass backlash, with protesters taking to the streets in cities across Canada and even as far as Europe in a show of solidarity with the Gidimt'en clan.

Hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Vancouver, chanting and drumming along the way.

Similar gatherings were held in Victoria, Ottawa, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax among others.