VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators will provide an update Friday in the death of Jagvir Malhi more than a year after the university student was gunned down in Abbotsford.

The 19-year-old was fatally shot in the middle of the afternoon on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.

An off-duty nurse happened to be driving by the scene a short time after the shooting and noticed the victim. Richard Tarenta said he pulled over and began CPR, and kept up the effort to save the young man's life until paramedics arrived.

But Malhi had been shot in the back and the head, and he did not survive.

Police said at the time that the shooting of the University of the Fraser Valley student was believed to have been tied to ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

They did not provide further details on what Malhi's connection to gang violence might be.

Friends who'd known Malhi as a teenager said they had positive memories about the shooting victim, and that many people in their graduating class in high school would have only good things to say.

"He was just the class clown, could make anybody laugh," Janet Stahl said in 2018.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will provide an update in the case at 11 a.m. However, IHIT said the update does not involve an arrest or charges.