VANCOUVER -- A woman whose death in Surrey, B.C., hospital is considered a homicide was a Chinese citizen who'd been living in Canada for over a year, investigators say.

The 41-year-old was dropped off at the Peace Arch Hospital early in the morning on June 17, and died later that morning.

Her death was considered suspicious at the time, and has since been deemed a homicide.

Police initially believed the woman was in her 30s, but has since corrected her age.

She has been living in Canada since February 2019, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in an update Wednesday morning.

IHIT's Sgt. Frank Jang said she lived in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood of Surrey, and was last seen in the area of 168th Street and 27th Avenue.

She was seen "in the overnight hours" of June 16 and 17, Jang said.

Her death is not believed to be a random incident, the sergeant said.

He said there is still much about the woman and her death that is unknown, but that she was associated with an organization known as Golden Touch. The organization is also known as Create Abundance.

Jang said it's believed to be a self-improvement or wellness organization, and that police aren't linking the group with her death, just looking for people who know her.

Anyone who knew her is asked to reach out to IHIT.

"We're specifically reaching out to the Chinese community," Jang said.

From what is known about her background, it's believed there may be members of that community who know her.

