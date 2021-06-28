VANCOUVER -- Investigators say they're not looking for any outstanding suspects after two people were found dead in Richmond, B.C., last week.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Mounties were called to a property near Barnard Drive and Westminster Highway after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

When they arrived, shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, they found two people. Both were dead.

At the time, the RCMP would not comment on the case, including whether a suspect was in custody. Instead, questions were deferred to IHIT, but the team would also not answer the question, saying only that there was no concern for public safety.

Officers said in a statement Monday that "one of the deceased was a victim of homicide," suggesting the possibility of a murder-suicide.

However, when asked, IHIT's Sgt. David Lee said it was too early in the investigation to confirm that possibility.

He did confirm both people, a man and a woman, were shot.

The case is still under investigation, and IHIT is working with other agencies to confirm the identity of the man. IHIT said investigators know who the woman is, but did not provide any further information.

"We will be reaching out to family and friends of the persons involved, seeking information, and offering support," Lee said in a statement.

The team also asks anyone with information, or who was in the area Friday evening, to contact investigators.

At the time of the shooting, as few details were available, there were rumours on social media that the home might be that of a family which has faced repeated harassment, but the family said those rumours were not accurate.

Friday's call was not connected.