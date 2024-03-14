VANCOUVER
    • Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia

    The University of British Columbia campus is seen in this aerial shot. (UBC) The University of British Columbia campus is seen in this aerial shot. (UBC)
    B.C.'s homicide team is investigating a suspicious death that happened near the University of British Columbia late Wednesday night.

    In a news release Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Mounties were called shortly before 11:45 p.m. about a woman who was in "medical distress" in a residence on Shortcut Road, just off University Boulevard.

    The woman died from her injuries, police said. A man and a woman were arrested at the scene and IHIT took over the investigation.

    Police said they're still trying to identify the woman, but say she's believed to be "an adult woman associated to the residence."

    “We are in the early stages of the investigation,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a statement. “We are asking anyone with information to please come forward as soon as possible.”

    Homicide investigators can be reached at 1-877-551-4448. 

