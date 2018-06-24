

The Canadian Press





One man is dead following a shooting in Surrey on Saturday afternoon.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Surrey RCMP received numerous calls reporting the shooting at about 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, the team says, they found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to hospital and died of his injuries.

It says it's working closely with Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team's information line or contact Crime Stoppers.