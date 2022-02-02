Homicide team investigating human remains found in Mission, B.C., park

Homicide investigators were called to a regional park in Mission, B.C., after human remains found earlier this week.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it went to Cascade Falls Regional Park after the remains were found on Tuesday at about 10:45 a.m.

While few details were given, the team said "the circumstances surrounding the remains were deemed suspicious."

IHIT said it's working with local RCMP, the integrated forensic identification section and BC Corners Service to gather more evidence. The scene is still being examined, investigators said, but didn't clarify where in the park the remains were found.

"It is very early in the investigation and we want to assure the community that there is no ongoing risk to the public," said Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi in a news release.

"We are still gathering information and are asking for any potential witnesses in the park to contact IHIT."

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.