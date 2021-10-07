Homicide team identifies victim of gang-related shooting in Surrey, releases photo of suspect vehicle

VANCOUVER -

Homicide investigators say the victim of what is believed to have been a gang-related shooting in Surrey, B.C., was a 28-year-old resident of the city.

Sharnbeer Singh Somal was shot Tuesday evening, and while paramedics tried to save his life, the man who was known to police did not survive.

He was identified publicly by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team two days after the shooting, which was in the area of 124 Street and 80 Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

"The shooting happened in a residential area. It was a total disregard for the safety of others," IHIT Sgt. David Lee said in a news release.

As is often the case in gang-related shootings, a burning vehicle was found some distance away a short time later. The black Ford pickup truck was found on fire near 192A Street and 72A Avenue.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, and police are asking the public to come forward if they witnessed anything or have surveillance or dash-cam video of the area.

Specifically, they're looking for anything on Oct. 5 between 8 and 10:30 p.m.

They released a blurry image of the vehicle, hoping it may trigger someone's memory.

Anyone with video or more information is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.