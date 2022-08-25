Homicide team called to Surrey for suspicious death promises more details 'soon'

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey, B.C., to look into what they're calling a "suspicious death."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team posted on Twitter Thursday morning that it had been called to the city, and said in an email to CTV News that it's headed to a home on 76 Avenue.

IHIT did not give further details beyond acknowledging a police presence on 76 Avenue near 184 Street, but promised more information "soon."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.