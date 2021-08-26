VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have been called to Agassiz, B.C. after a young man was found dead in a field there Thursday.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Thursday that an initial investigation by local RCMP officers determined that the 25-year-old man's death was suspicious.

Officers from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment responded to the scene on Chowat Road around 7:30 a.m., according to IHIT.

Police remained at the scene throughout the day, and the BC Coroners Service is also investigation, IHIT said.

Authorities said the deceased man has been identified, but they did not share his name.

"IHIT is working with the Seabird Island Indigenous Community during this investigation," the team said in its release. "The Seabird Island community is grappling with this tragic incident and asks for privacy to allow the families to grieve through this difficult time."

IHIT said it believes the suspicious death is an isolated incident and not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone who has information related to the case is asked to call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.