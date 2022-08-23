Homicide team asks anyone who knew Mission stabbing victim to call police

A man killed in Mission Monday has been identified as homicide investigators look for further information in the case.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said David Leggat died some time after being found with life-threatening injuries.

The team said Tuesday it believes the 26-year-old's death was isolated, but did not say whether he was the intended target. IHIT did not provide a possible motive, but the RCMP said previously that the death wasn't tied to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Police said Tuesday they're releasing his name in an effort to advance the investigation, and ask anyone who knew the victim to come forward to IHIT or the Mission RCMP.

Leggat was found by first responders called to the area of Park Street near Lougheed Highway at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Paramedics and firefighters performed emergency first aid, but Leggat could not be saved.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT in a news release. "Investigators are working to canvass the area for witnesses and video."

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area between 1 and 4 p.m. is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.