Homicide investigators searching rural property in Surrey

Homicide investigators are expecting to spend days searching a rural property in Surrey’s Port Kells neighbourhood.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Tuesday that members are executing a warrant on 83 Avenue near Harvie Road, but provided few details about what brought them to the property.

In a news release, IHIT only said officers are working to "advance a recent homicide" case.

“At this time we can’t say to which file this is relating, as we need to protect the integrity of the investigation and respect the privacy of those involved," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

Neighbours told CTV News police have actually been on scene for several days.

Homicide investigators have their work cut out for them.

The property is nearly five acres and has multiple outbuildings, a boat, an RV and lots of debris. Officers have been digging through mounds of dirt and combing through a rundown barn.

There's been a massive police response with dozens of members from IHIT, the Lower Mainland’s Integrated Forensic Identification Services, the New Westminster Police Department, and Surrey RCMP.

Pierotti said the large police presence would likely continue for days, due to the size of the property.

Authorities have brought in a lot of equipment as well including a command centre, high powered lights, cameras and probes. Neighbours, who were too fearful to speak on the record, say the street has been a hotbed for gang and criminal activity.

However, they claim many of their concerns have gone unanswered by police.

IHIT said the Port Kells search is not related to the discovery of three bodies at a home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights area on Monday, but has not indicated what officers are looking for.