BURNABY, B.C. -- Burnaby RCMP say a man has died after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood Thursday night.

Officers were called to McKee Street near Gilley Avenue at about 10 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from what they described as “serious” injuries.

He was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital by ambulance.

A man could be seen being taken into the emergency room on a stretcher not long after.

He appeared to have a chest wound and was hooked up to multiple medical devices.

Paramedics used a bag-valve mask to try and help him breathe.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed to CTV News early Friday morning that he did not survive.

His identity has not yet been released.

Heavily armed officers, investigators in full forensic suits, and dozens of police cruisers responded to the crime scene.

A large area around McKee Street remained behind police tape Friday morning.

RCMP said it’s too early in the investigation to determine whether the shooting was targeted or if it may be linked to the ongoing gang conflict that’s ramped up in the Lower Mainland in recent months.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is expected to release more information later Friday.