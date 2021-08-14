VANCOUVER -- B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the ski resort town of Whistler.

In a post on Twitter, the agency said only that it was on scene, and provided no details.

CTV News Vancouver has learned that The Listel Hotel on Village Green has been cordoned off with police tape. The hotel is located in the heart of Whistler village.

A photo from the scene shows two RCMP SUVs parked next to the hotel.

IHIT says it will release more information soon, and CTV News has reached out to RCMP for an update.

This is a developing story and will be updated.