VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators are looking into the death of an 18-year-old who died from injuries she got at a Burnaby home on Sunday.

Police were called to the home on Oxford Street near Gilmore Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. after a young woman was critically injured. She was taken to hospital, but later died from her injuries.

A man was arrested at the time, but has since been released while the investigation continues. No criminal charges have been laid.

"This was not gang-related, this was not drug-related. This was an absolutely tragic case and our hearts break for the family of the young woman," Sgt. Frank Jang with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Tuesday.

"We are fully committed to doing a fulsome investigation, determining exactly what happened inside that home."

Jang said investigators "have a very good idea what happened," but said there may be others with additional information. The individuals involved knew each other, Jang said.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.