VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators are in Langley after a 67-year-old man was found dead on Christmas Eve.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team posted on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, saying a team was on 224 Street, close to 28 Avenue.

They said the man, Dennis Johnston, was found on Dec. 24 and asked the public to send in information about his activities before that day.

IHIT did not indicate how Johnston died.

This is a developing story and will be updated if information becomes available.