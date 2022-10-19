Homicide investigators expected to provide update into murder of BC RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team is expected to provide an update Wednesday about the murder of Burnaby RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang.
The 31-year-old was stabbed to death while responding to a call at a local park.
Tributes continue to pour in from across the country as the policing community mourns the loss of one of their own.
The crime scene near Canada Way and Curle Avenue in Burnaby remained behind police tape Wednesday morning with more than half a dozen cruisers guarding the area.
There are two simultaneous investigations underway.
The first is being conducted by IHIT, which is taking the lead on Yang’s shocking and sudden death.
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, is looking into the shooting of the suspect.
Police are calling Yang’s death senseless and tragic.
“She was a loving wife, a sister, and a daughter. Those she worked with before joining the RCMP and her police colleagues describe Constable Yang as a kind and compassionate person which makes her death even more difficult to accept,” said Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the commanding officer of BC RCMP.
Yang had just under three years of service and was a highly regarded member of the mental health and homeless outreach team.
“She was compassionate and caring and she brought those skills every day to her job working with our communities most vulnerable, including those experiencing homelessness and mental health issues,” said Chief Superintendent Graham De La Gorgendiere, detachment commander for Burnaby RCMP.
The violence unfolded near Canada Way and Curle Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Investigators say Yang and a city parks employee responded to a complaint about a man camping in a tent near Broadview Park.
Police say the constable and the suspect got into an altercation, which ended with her being stabbed and him being shot. The city employee was not hurt.
She was stabbed and he was shot.
Both Yang and the suspect were rushed to hospital with what were described as critical injuries. Dozens of officers from multiple agencies rushed to the scene.
“I can also tell you this, Constable Yang died bravely. She answered the call to duty today, and she paid the ultimate price,” said McDonald during a news conference late Tuesday afternoon.
Paramedics could be seen working on Yang in a field next to the Burnaby School District office, but sadly she did not survive.
“The loss of Constable Shaelyn Yang is immeasurable to her family, her friends, to all her team members and colleagues and to the greater community here in Burnaby and across the country,” said De La Gorgendiere.
Little information about the suspect has been released so far.
Police say he was living in a tent in the area, but no details about his identity have been shared with the public.
The last update was that he was still in hospital with what are now considered to be non-life threatening injuries, but the motive for the murder remains unclear.
KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY
Burnaby’s mayor says the city will be offering resources to help those impacted by the fatal attack to cope with the shocking loss.
“RCMP in our community put their lives on the line every day to keep all of us safe. And we owe them much gratitude for those sacrifices that are made daily,” said Mike Hurley.
Dozens of people dropped by the Burnaby RCMP detachment, dropping off flowers, notes and candles.
Flags were lowered to half staff as a sign of respect.
“The worst thing that can happen is when a member shows up for duty in the morning and doesn't go home in the evening. It's going to take all of us, RCMP, all the members a long time to recover from that,” said Hurley.
B.C.’s solicitor general and public safety minister was visibly emotional during a press conference shortly after Yang’s death was announced.
“This is absolutely a tragic and horrific situation. Every day we ask thousands of men and women in uniform in this province to go on, do their duty keeping our community safe, keeping the public safe, knowing full well that it's an extremely dangerous job,” said Mike Farnworth.
He offered his condolences and support to policing agencies across B.C.
“My heart goes out to the family and the friends and the officers and police departments in Burnaby and across this province every day. (They) put their life on the line, to keep all of us in our communities safe,” he said with his voice wavering.
Police agencies across the nation posted words of solidarity and condolences on social media.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his sadness on Twitter.
“My thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer – I am keeping you in my thoughts during this terrible time,” reads the tweet.
