VANCOUVER -- The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team locked down part of a Maple Ridge neighbourhood early Thursday morning after a suspect fatal stabbing.

Mounties were called to Nelson Court at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, firefighters and paramedics were already on scene.

Multiple ambulances were brought in and an advance life support unit was driven away not long after.

It’s still unclear how many people were hurt.

Officers were seen entering two neighbouring homes and the entire block was then put behind police tape.

A dog team searched the front yards and forensic investigators canvassed the area.

The large police presence alarmed many neighbours who watched the scene unfold from their front porches.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time, but could not confirm if anyone was in custody.

CTV News has reached out to IHIT for more information.