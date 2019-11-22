VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators were called to a Surrey home near Cedar Grove Park after two people were found dead.

Investigators say the two people were known to each other and one appears to be the victim of a homicide. They are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

The home, on 102A Avenue near 140 Street was behind police tape Friday. An Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tent could be seen in the driveway of a home. A vehicle is sitting beneath the tent.

A man who says he is a tenant in a suite in the home says he hasn’t been told much by investigators.

“Weird. Obviously a little bit unnerving, but ultimately I’m fine so I’m not too, too concerned about it,” said Jesper Johansen. “It’s not what you want to see.”

He is now staying in a hotel as he isn’t allowed to access his suite, with the home now surrounded by police tape.

Johansen says the home has a couple suites in it and says some tenants had just moved in recently. He says he isn’t familiar with the grey sedan sitting under the IHIT tent.

It’s believed police have been at the home since Thursday.

Police say the IHIT investigation is unrelated to a shooting that happened in Surrey Thursday evening that left another man injured.