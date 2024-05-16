Homicide investigators called to Surrey after 2 men found dead inside home

Homicide investigators have been called in after two men were found dead inside a home in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Mounties were called to check on the occupants of the home on 151 Street near 61 Avenue around 9:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is leading the investigation.

When they arrived, Surrey RCMP officers found the residence "insecure," and located the two deceased men inside, IHIT said.

"The two men were known to each other and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time," IHIT's release reads.

"There is no risk to the public and this is an isolated incident."

Investigators did not elaborate on how they believe the men died.

They asked anyone with information about the incident to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.