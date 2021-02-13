VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators were called to a coach house in Surrey Friday night after local Mounties discovered a deceased man there.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 194 Street and 66 Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Police described the incident as a "suspicious death" and said they're in the process of gathering evidence. Officers remained at the scene throughout the morning on Saturday.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called and will be working with the Surrey RCMP's major crime section.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said the victim, a man in his early 30s, is not known to police. At this point, his death does not appear to be linked to any gang conflicts, Jang said.

IHIT is scheduled to provide an update on its investigation at 3 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated