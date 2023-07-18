Homicide investigators called to Abbotsford home
Homicide investigators have been called to Abbotsford after a body was found in a home in the city Tuesday morning.
The Abbotsford Police Department, in a statement, provided few details on the case but did say one arrest has been made and that the public is not at risk.
The deceased person was found in a residence on the 31000 block of Madiera Place when officers were called to respond to a "suspicious circumstance" around 7:30 a.m., according to authorities.
No information about the victim or how they died was released, nor was any about who was arrested and why.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and anyone with information or dashcam video from the area is asked to call 1-877-551-4448.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
Canadian arrested by U.K. police on suspicion of membership in terrorism group
British police have arrested a Canadian man on suspicion of being a member of a terrorism group.
WATCH | REPLAY: James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.
Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation
Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago.
Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
RCMP union seeking 'clarity and certainty' on plans for national police force review
The union that represents 20,000 members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is calling on the federal government to offer clarity on its plans to review Canada's national police force's contract policing role.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich detectives appeal for witnesses after assault sends man to hospital
Major crime detectives in Saanich are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an assault Friday.
-
NEW
NEW | Thousands of B.C. families will see an increase in government family benefit plan
The British Columbia government's promise to boost payments in its benefits plan starts this month for more than 285,000 families.
-
Colwood shooting prompts RCMP search for pickup truck
Mounties say they have recovered a gun and are now looking for the owner of a grey pickup truck after a shooting last week in Colwood. The West Shore RCMP responded to the intersection of Metchosin Road and Terrahue Road on July 13 following reports of gunshots.
Calgary
-
Death in Bowness not criminal, but still under investigation: Calgary police
Calgary police have released new details on the death of a woman whose body was found in the community of Bowness over the weekend, though her identity is not yet known.
-
Health spending accounts and staffing strategies part of Smith's health mandate letter
In a mandate letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange issued on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith laid out plans to add health care professionals in underserved communities, improve EMS response times and support primary care in Alberta's health care system.
-
'We're in about year four': Ongoing infestation threat hangs over Calgary spruce trees this summer
White and Colorado Spruce are the most common varieties of evergreens growing in Calgary, but right now, they're under attack from the spruce budworm and the yellow-headed spruce sawfly.
Edmonton
-
Semi driver who hit south Edmonton overpass with excavator facing 5 charges
The semi driver who was hauling an excavator that hit and got stuck under an overpass in southeast Edmonton in June was initially fined $3,000 but may need to pay more.
-
Health spending accounts and staffing strategies part of Smith's health mandate letter
In a mandate letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange issued on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith laid out plans to add health care professionals in underserved communities, improve EMS response times and support primary care in Alberta's health care system.
-
Woman, 86, dies following Sunday crash in northeast Edmonton
The 86-year-old passenger of an SUV involved in a three-vehicle crash in northeast Edmonton last weekend has died from her injuries.
Toronto
-
'Very unusual': New details emerge about man accused of kidnapping Ontario 'crypto king'
An investor who allegedly kidnapped self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski after investing $740,000 is asserting his innocence.
-
Feds providing nearly $100M to help refugees seeking shelter in Toronto
The federal government will be providing an additional $210 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers, and about half of that money will be heading to Toronto.
-
Toronto workers need to make about $40 an hour to reasonably afford a two-bedroom apartment, report finds
A new report on the cost of renting in Canada paints a bleak picture of affordability in most cities in the country, including Toronto, where two full-time minimum-wage workers do not earn enough to reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
Montreal
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
-
Galchenyuk to check into player assistance program after outburst during arrest
Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest earlier this month.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent, but economists warn inflation fight not over
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Crown grants acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg
A judge has granted an acquittal to two First Nations men convicted of killing a restaurant worker in Winnipeg a half-century ago.
-
'We could’ve lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. inquiry outlines 'serious issues' with Prince Albert police
The province released the recommendations from an external review of the Prince Albert police on Tuesday, highlighting issues that have brought the struggling force under scrutiny in the last several years.
-
Investigation underway after man dies in police custody: Sask. RCMP
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man died while in RCMP custody.
-
These are the foods costing you more, according to the latest inflation report
Grocery prices remain elevated despite an overall inflation decrease in June, pinching Canadians' pockets as they shop the fresh fruit, vegetable, meat and bakery aisles.
Regina
-
Recovering from surgery: Riders provide update on Trevor Harris injury
Quarterback Trevor Harris is recovering from surgery to repair the tibial plateau fracture sustained during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
Funding for YTC Justice Department signifies 'concrete change': Lametti
The Yorkton Tribal Council (YTC) is expanding its capacities surrounding its local justice department, thanks to funding from the federal government.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent, but economists warn inflation fight not over
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
Atlantic
-
N.B. and N.S. premiers to apply for federal funding to protect crucial isthmus
The premiers of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say they will apply for federal funding to help protect a vital land corridor linking the two provinces.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
N.S. offers $150,000 for information about Cumberland man’s 2022 disappearance
Information from the public that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for a Cumberland County man’s 2022 disappearance can receive up to $150,000, Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice said Tuesday.
London
-
Victim reads emotional statement at sexual assault trial of former Komoka, Ont. restaurant owner
One of three victims took the stand in a London courtroom on Tuesday morning as she read an emotional victim impact statement during sentencing submissions in the sexual assault trial of Vasilios “Bill” Kourtesis.
-
Excitement builds as two Londoners head to 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins Thursday, and in London excitement is building as two Londoners, Jessie Fleming and Shelina Zadorsky, have made the roster for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
-
Gravel pit fight near Goderich, Ont. enters third year
The “Stop the Pit” sign is faded, but the fight to keep a gravel pit away from Huron County’s famed Ball’s Bridge is just heating up.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is what we know about the 'armed and dangerous' fugitive on the loose in North Bay, Ont.
Residents of North Bay are on edge Tuesday as the normally quiet northern Ontario community has become the centre of a nationwide manhunt for a dangerous fugitive wanted for dozens of violent crimes who is on the run from police. Here is what we know so far.
-
Alberta man charged with luring Timmins, Ont., teens online
A 27-year-old Alberta man has been charged with luring following an investigation of incidents in Timmins that were reported in September 2022.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Recent pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region renewing concerns
A big bust for the Waterloo Regional Police Service is renewing concerns for pharmacist safety.
-
'I'm very excited:' Rockwood boy to represent Canada at World Pool-Billiard Association Junior Championship
A boy from Rockwood, Ont. is set to represent Canada at the World Pool-Billiard Association’s World Junior Championship in Austria from October 19 to 22.
-
'Disturbing number of firearm-related offences': Guelph police say illegal firearms becoming more common
Guelph police say illegal firearms are becoming increasingly common in the Royal City.