VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating after a man was found dead in a Surrey home Monday evening.

Police responded to a report of a man found dead in a home in the 2200 block of 152 Street at 9:30 Monday night. Police say it appears that the death happened inside the home and they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone who has information for police about the death can call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT, email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or can report anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).