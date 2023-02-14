Homicide investigation underway in Prince George, RCMP say

A woman was found dead at a home in Prince George early Tuesday morning after the RCMP were called to respond to a disturbance, according to authorities.

In a statement Tuesday, the detachment says officers were called to a residence in the 3700-block of Lansdowne Road just after midnight, where they found a woman deceased. The Serious Crime Unit has taken over the case and investigators say they are trying to identify two women who were seen leaving the property around 12:30 a.m.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has dashcam video and any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are being urged to call 250-561-3300.