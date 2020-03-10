VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators are in Coquitlam after officers found evidence of a suspicious death early Tuesday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m., the Coquitlam Fire Department and Coquitlam RCMP responded to a small, suspicious fire on Quarry Road in Minnekhada Regional Park.

When they got to the area, they noticed signs of a suspicious death and a woman was arrested.

The area is now taped off while homicide investigators are on scene. It's expected to be blocked "for a significant amount of time," Mounties said.

Police said details won't be released while evidence is still being gathered, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers.