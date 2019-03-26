

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a crash in South Surrey that left three people dead Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the RCMP said it responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the 32 Avenue Diversion under the Highway 99 overpass.

"Upon arrival, frontline officers determined all three occupants of the vehicle were deceased," police said, adding that the cause of the collision is not yet known.

The victims of the crash have not been identified.

In a follow-up statement issued at around 3 p.m., Mounties said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had been called, but did not say why the incident has been deemed suspicious.

The investigation has closed down 32 Avenue between 152 Street and King George Boulevard. Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Mounties said the area will remain closed for an "undetermined amount of time."

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.