Homicide investigation underway after body found in Surrey park

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey after a body was found in Newton.

The unsettling discovery was made in a park near 140th Street and 68 Avenue.

Police put up a black tent with privacy partitions in the parking lot of Hazelnut Meadows Community Park, just steps away from the playground.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the area at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday after a report of a “man down.”

When they arrived, they found a man’s body.

His identity has not been released.

“The cause of death is being investigated and foul play has not been ruled out,” said Sgt. Ivan Lee in a news release.

The RCMP’s serious crime unit was leading the case, but members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation team arrived on scene early Friday morning.

Investigators in suits could be seen gathering near the black tent as forensic officers took pictures of the area in daylight.

“The investigation is currently in the early stages of evidence gathering,” said Lee.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours, including 140th Street between 70th and 68th avenues.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.