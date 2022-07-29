Homicide investigation underway after assault in Abbotsford, B.C.

Homicide investigators were called to Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday night after an assault became fatal.

The Abbotsford Police Department said it was called at about 4:45 p.m. about an assault in progress on Eastview Street near Terry Fox Avenue.

When investigators arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. She died at the scene.

"We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation," Abbotsford police said in a news release. "A 48-year-old man was arrested at scene and is known to the victim. He remains in police custody."

Police confirmed there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The investigation was transitioned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.