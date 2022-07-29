Homicide investigation underway after assault in Abbotsford, B.C.

An Abbotsford Police Department vehicle is seen outside a home on July 28, 2022. An Abbotsford Police Department vehicle is seen outside a home on July 28, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener