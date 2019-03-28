Homicide and forensic investigators remained at a South Surrey home Thursday morning, as the investigation into the deaths of a mother and her two sons continues.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Wednesday that the home on 35 Avenue is linked to the murder investigation. The three bodies were found inside a car Tuesday morning after a high-impact crash about one kilometre away, under the Highway 99 overpass.

Property records show the home now behind police tape is owned by Anna Queena Chao.

Neighbours told CTV News she lived in the home with her family, including two sons. They say they would often see Chao walking in the neighbourhood with her small dogs.

Neighbours have also identified a young man seen in social media photos under the name Davy Hao as an occupant of the home.

Two bouquets of flowers are now on the front lawn, just in front of the police tape that surrounds the home for a third day.

Forensic investigators were on scene continuing to gather evidence at the home Thursday morning. A mobile command unit is set up across the street.

Police have not said how the house is connected to the case.

One neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News he had seen police at the home on Tuesday morning, knocking on the front door as a car took off from the garage. The crash happened a few minutes later.

Neighbour Rob Taggart says police had been at the house as recently as Saturday, when he saw a police officer and nurse enter the house. He says they did not leave for some time.

IHIT and the BC Coroners Service are not releasing the names of the three deceased.