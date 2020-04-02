VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have been called to investigate the death of a woman in Squamish that is considered suspicious.

In a news release, Squamish RCMP said it was called around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 40000 block of Government Road, not far from Mamquam Road, "to check a well-being request." When officers arrived at the residence, they found a deceased woman inside.

Police contacted the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to investigate the suspicious death.

Investigators do not believe there is any risk to the public, police said, adding that detectives may be at the scene and in the neighbourhood for several more days as they gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.