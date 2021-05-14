VANCOUVER -- The Hometown Heroes Lottery is underway and tickets are already over 80 per cent sold.

The Welcome Bonus is Friday, May 14 at midnight and is worth more than $26,000.

The winner of that bonus will have a choice between a 2021 Mazda CX-3 GX MT, a 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback or $22,000 cash.

The draw will be taking place on June 22.

Those who are entered for the Welcome Bonus will also be eligible for all the prizing for the Hometown Heroes Lottery.

There are nine grand prize options. The winner of the grand prize will be able to choose from taking one of eight stunning prize homes or $2.1 million of tax-free cash.

The CTV Morning Live team had the chance to explore the Langley prize home that is worth over $2.6 million.

The five-bedroom, six-bath, 5,137-square-foot home boasts a gourmet chef''s kitchen, triple garage, detached workshop and an additional one-bedroom suite.

All of the prizes are incredible, but the most important part of the Hometown Heroes Lottery is the causes it supports.

Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket purchases support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, raising essential funds for specialized adult health services and research.

Ticket purchases also support programs of the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Association Burn Fund.

Tickets have been selling very quickly, and the 50/50 has been selling at a record pace. The current jackpot is already more than $1.5 million and the winner takes half.

The jackpot can grow to more than $2 million.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to explore the stunning Langley prize home and learn more about the causes.

