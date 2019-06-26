

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





The BC Hometown Heroes Lottery has over 9 grand prize options and an early bird prize valued at $148, 000 dollars. Although the prizes are amazing it is all about supporting a cause that directly helps members of our community. Hometown Heroes Lottery purchases support VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the programs of the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund. One of the most impactful programs of the Burn Fund is the annual burn camp for young burn survivors. Every single ticket sold helps to change a life.

The early bird deadline is tonight at midnight and up for grabs are prizes worth over $148, 000.

One lucky winner will have the choice between:

2019 Tesla Model X 100D AWD SUV, which is fully electric.

OR $120, 000 vacation package, which includes $100, 000 in travel gift cards plus $20, 000 cash

OR $105, 000 cash

The excitement doesn't end at the early bird prize draw. The winner of the Hometown Heroes lottery grand prize will be drawn on August 1st. The winner will have the chance to choose from 9 grand prize options. The prize options range from an extravagant $2.5 million South Surrey home package to $2.1 million tax-free cash. The options for the winner are all exciting and will surely make someones dream come true.