VANCOUVER -- Crews are battling a wildfire that broke out near West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday and forced the evacuation of a number of nearby homes.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said residents living on Bear Creek Road north of Parkinson Road, including the Sail View Bay subdivision, should leave the area immediately.

The blaze broke out in the vicinity of Westside Road and has spread to about three hectares in size, according to officials.

"For public safety reasons, residents and visitors are reminded to maintain a safe distance from the fire and all fire suppression activities," the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a news release.

"Motorists are reminded that they should not be stopping along Westside Road to observe or take photos of the wildfire and to allow crews to safely do their work."

The B.C. Wildfire Service told CTV News the blaze started within West Kelowna Fire Rescue's jurisdiction, but that provincial personnel are assisting with the response.

There are also two helicopters and air tankers working to douse the flames.

While the cause has not been determined, the B.C. Wildfire Service said there has not been much lightning in the area recently.