

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





It didn't seem like Albert Prendergast was going have a lucky year.

In fact, the 77-year-old Port Moody man struggled with health problems recently, which prevented him from visiting the annual Fair at the PNE.

But that didn't stop him from buying a ticket online and his fortune certainly changed Monday night.

During a live draw, Prendergast's ticket was picked out of 668,000, making him the grand prize winner of the 2019 PNE Prize Home.

After his ticket was drawn, PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost called Prendergast at home.

"Well, I'm just having a bite to eat," he said when he picked up the phone. Then Frost told him the exciting news.

"Holy man, that's unreal," he said.

Prendergast was then picked up by PNE staff. They took him to tour his brand new home, which will be relocated to Kelowna.

This year's PNE Prize Home is valued at over $2 million and described by Frost as a "modern farmhouse." It's over 3,100 square feet, has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The prize package includes a robotic lawnmower and an outdoor package with a gazebo and hot tub.