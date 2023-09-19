Vancouver

    • 'Holy crap': Surrey woman's first thought when she discovered $1M lotto win

    Yvonne Kerman was in Surrey's Central City mall when she first learned she was a millionaire.

    "The first thing that crossed my mind was, 'Holy crap,'" she said in a news release issued by the B.C. Lottery Corporation Monday.

    "I went to grab my daughter so that she could also look and make sure it was real."

    It was, indeed, real. Kerman won the $1-million guaranteed prize from the Sept. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw.

    The next person she told was her husband.

    "I phoned him from the car, but was crying, so he didn’t know what was going on at first," Kerman told BCLC.

    "He didn’t think I was telling the truth until my daughter also talked to him."

    She said she plans to use her winnings to take a Mediterranean cruise and to help her family.

    Kerman purchased her ticket from a Safeway on 152 Street in Surrey, according to BCLC.

    The guaranteed $1-million prize is awarded in every Lotto 6/49 draw for which the gold ball jackpot is not awarded. The odds of winning the prize depend on the total number of tickets sold across the country.

    The odds of winning the classic jackpot are one in nearly 14 million. 

