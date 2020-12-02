VANCOUVER -- The holiday season may look different, but there are plenty of ways to keep traditions alive at home.

Lifestyle expert Ryan Massal joined CTV Morning Live with some creative twists on classic holiday traditions.

Organizing an extra special holiday game night marathon is a great way to spend time with the family at home.

Massal recommended picking up some throwback games, like the game of Life, as it is perfect for all ages.

He encouraged the night to be cozy with some Joe Fresh pajamas and socks.

Massal says no game night is complete without snacks.

Some fresh popcorn and sparkling cider served in non-breakable champagne flutes can really add to the evening.

Holiday baking doesn't have to be complicated.

President's Choice has easy to use mixes for creating sugar cookies, lemon bars and much more.

They even offer a gluten free baking line.

Massal says this type of activity is a great way to create memories for all ages while sticking to a budget.

This year many tree lighting ceremonies have had to go virtual.

Massal is encouraging people to create one at home by elevating their own tree lighting.

He recommends adding a cedar wreath scented Life At Home candle to add the smell of a Christmas tree farm.

From trees of all sizes to ornaments and lights, the Real Canadian Superstore has a vast variety on offer, with prices that won't break the bank.

While the family decorates the flavours of the season can be enjoyed with Peppermint Hot Chocolate Ice Cream.

Just because the holiday season will look different, new holiday traditions can be made for the whole household to enjoy.

Ryan Massal

Real Canadian Superstore