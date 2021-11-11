Holiday shopping looks different this year

It’s the question on many people’s minds: Will there be enough products on store shelves, let alone under the tree? Anxious retailers aren’t taking any chances with supply-chain issues. They’re already in a holiday hustle, which might be adding to your stress. Take a breath. The experts at Consumer Reports have some holiday shopping advice to get you through to 2022.

The one resounding thing that's been heard from the supply-chain experts who were interviewed for this story is that if you’re going to shop for the holidays, you should start now.

The good news is many retailers are already rolling out deals. They want to try to make things easier on you by extending Black Friday.

Best Buy is running sales and guaranteeing Black Friday prices through late November. Walmart will be offering early online shopping times to Walmart Plus members.

In addition, for shoppers worried about missing last-minute deals and price drops, some retailers like London Drugs are offering price-match guarantees. If you buy something at Costco and the price drops on that item within 30 days of purchase, Costco will refund the difference.

No matter where you shop, be flexible. If you’re looking to relieve some of the stress and anxiety of shopping this holiday season, look for experiential gifts. Consider gift certificates to spas or restaurants, homemade gifts, and even donations to charities; all great gift ideas, and they allow you to completely forgo the supply-chain problems.

In addition, as always, try to shop locally. You can support small businesses and maybe find a unique gift right in your neighbourhood.