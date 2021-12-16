Holiday Season Pet Essentials with Taylor Kaye

VANCOUVER -

Time is ticking when it comes to completing holiday shopping.

PetSmart is a one-stop shopping destination for the pets of the household.

Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye joined CTV Morning Live with ways to include furry companions in the festivities this year.

When it comes to decking the halls, PetSmart has plenty of decorations for pets big and small, and they even have aquatic decor.

Fur parents can co-ordinate outfits for Christmas morning with a vast selection of holiday pet clothes.

They have pet pajamas, holiday dresses and even ugly Christmas sweaters for the occasion.

The holidays are often synonymous with extra treats.

PetSmart has giftable cookies and pet safe confections to ensure they get spoiled.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.