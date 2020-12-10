VANCOUVER -- It's the time of year where we love to give gifts and celebrate family and friends.

Christian Dare joined CTV Morning Live with gift giving ideas from WINNERS, Homesense and Marshalls.

There will be more time spent with the family at home this year.

Dare recommends starting or continuing the tradition of a family games night.

WINNERS has plenty of game options for under twenty dollars.

For friends that are massive foodies Dare shared that Homesense is a one stop shop.

He says you can easily create a themed foodie gift basket for under fifty dollars.

For hard to please giftees Dare says there is a lot of variety to choose from, but when in doubt gift cards can be a great option.

From bath bombs to massage rollers Dare shared there is lots to choose from at Marshalls for self-care gifts.

Dare didn't want our best furry friends left out.

WINNERS has plenty of holiday treats for your pet to make sure you can spoil them for all the love they give all year.

