VANCOUVER -- Makeup artist and beauty expert Shobana Lakkavally joined CTV Morning Live with gifts for the beauty enthusiast.

These gifts that promote self-care may even have you wanting to self-gift.

For the makeup enthusiast, Lakkavally recommended heading to Sephora. One of her favourite finds were Rare Beauty Eye Shadow Palettes by Selena Gomez.

For the skin enthusiast, Lakkavally featured the Dr. Dennis Gross Spectra Lite Faceware Pro.Lakkavally explained that it uses light therapy to reduce wrinkles and acne.

For stocking stuffers that are cruelty-free, Lakkavally showcased Herbal Essences Bio Renew Argan Oil and Aloe Mask.These products are PETA certified and use sustainably sourced aloe.

For those gravitating toward more natural products, Schimdt deodorants will easily pop in to a stocking.

If you have someone on your list that likes a little glam, Lakkavally featured gift options from Charlotte Tilbury.

Holiday mini collections are a great option to try out an entire line before investing in full-size products.