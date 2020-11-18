VANCOUVER -- The holidays are going to look a little different this year, but you don't have to compromise your sense of style.

Style expert Erica Wark joined CTV Morning Live to share her favourite fashion finds from WINNERS and Marshalls.

Wark shared a variety of looks to take you from a holiday Zoom party with your relatives to a casual and cozy night in with the family.

Wark shared that one of the biggest style trends of the year was sweatsuits.

A matching sweat set is a great way to stay cozy and stylish this year.

Wark shared a tie-dye set that she got for under $50.

She paired her look with some fuzzy slippers for all-day lounging.

Zoom parties with family and friends will most likely be the norm this year.

Wark says what matters most in that case is what you are wearing from the waist up.

Wark modelled a stunning metallic knit sweater with a touch of sparkle.

For men, she showcased an over the top RUN DMC knit cardigan ugly Christmas sweater.

It is a sure way to bring a smile to many even when having to be distanced.

Lastly, Wark shared that just because we are spending time at home doesn't mean we can't dress up.

Dressing up can be a great mood-booster even if you are just getting set to dine in your own living room.

Wark modelled a gorgeous, festive wrap dress with heeled boots.

The male look included a shawl-collar caridgan paired with a shearling jacket that is perfect for running last-minute errands.

WINNERS and Marshalls is ready to add a little style to your holiday season.

Erica Wark