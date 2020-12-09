VANCOUVER -- Holiday decorating is a fun activity for the entire family to enjoy.

DIY design expert Denise Wild joined CTV Morning Live with some creative hacks to make your space merry and bright.

One of her top tools she recommends to bring your decor designs to life is Command brand products. Wild shared that these temporary hooks and clips are small, but are very strong.

Command's outdoor line can even withstand Canada's winter weather.

Wild said that one of her favourite aspects of decorating with Command products was that they mean a damage-free tear down when it's time to pack the holiday decor away.

On the show Wild shared three holiday decor DIY ideas.

She demonstrated how to create a feature wall, a cozy corner for Zoom calls and a decorative doorway.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for details on how to create these in your own space.

Command

Denise Wild