VANCOUVER -- When the New Year rolls in, many people feel the holiday let down.

December credit card bills and cold winter weather can be a depressing combination.

As a result the third Monday of January has been dubbed Blue Monday.

Blue Monday is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

The team at Bromwich + Smith are on a mission to create a new day after Blue Monday called Hope Tuesday.

They want the day to be about rebuilding peoples financial picture and finding solutions to difficult financial situations.

Taz Rajan of Bromwich + Smith says it is important to start building a game plan now.

Total amounts owing should be calculated, due dates should be made note of and people should be aware of their interest rates.

Once there is a clear picture of the financial situation then a plan can be made to pay the holiday debt off.

40% of Canadians say that debt negatively impacts their mental health.

That is why it is so important to not ignore the situation and find resources to build a path forward.

The team at Bromwich + Smith offers free consultations.

They can help people deal with creditors, eliminate debt and get back on track.